VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP)- Virginia’s governor has ceremonially signed legislation that sets the stage for the approval of two large-scale offshore wind farms that could produce enough electricity to power more than a million homes in the state.

The two proposed projects would be located off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina.

They’re part of a projected boom in the nation’s nascent offshore wind industry that is being driven by plummeting construction costs and surging demand for renewable energy.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation Monday.

Northam also viewed two wind turbines 27 miles (about 44 kilometers) off of Virginia’s coast that are part of a pilot project.