Governor Northam reported Monday at his press conference that one model that state officials are following predicts that the pandemic in Virginia should peak later on this week.

“We hope we are reaching the peak during this pandemic and after that the numbers will start to come down and we can ease restrictions again. We want to do that responsibly and safely,” Northam said.

As of Monday’s report, Virginia has experienced three consecutive days of declining new case numbers. Northam said that there would have to be 14 consecutive days of declining numbers before he will be able to consider easing restrictions.

