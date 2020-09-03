A&N Electric Cooperative members re-elected two of their peers to continue serving on the cooperative’s Board of Directors, during its 80th Annual Meeting, held on Aug. 27.

More than 2,100 cooperative members participated in this year’s election of directors through designated proxy.

In District 1, Robert L. Nock was re-elected. This district covers the northern areas of Accomack County from Parksley’s northern border to the Virginia/Maryland state line and includes Tangier and Smith islands.

In District 2, James N. “Jim” Belote III was re-elected. This district covers the areas of Accomack County from Melfa’s northern border to the northern border of Parksley.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperative held its Annual Meeting at the cooperative’s Tasley headquarters, with attendance limits set for health and safety.

In addition to the election of directors, the cooperative provided its members reports on its end-of-year financial status, updates on how it has handled the public health crisis and what’s ahead for the future of the co-op.

A&N Electric Cooperative CEO Butch Williamson gives his president’s report during the cooperative’s 80th annual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Addison Nottingham, chairman of A&N Electric Cooperative’s board, highlighted the proactive steps the cooperative took to prepare for evolving COVID-19 challenges.

Electric co-ops have a strong track record of preparing for a variety of emergencies,” he said. “All while maintaining our commitment to our members.”

Nottingham also pointed out the cooperative recently achieved the two-year mark of no lost time accidents. At the time of the meeting the cooperative had gone 758 days since the most recent lost time accident. That equates to over 280,000-man hours worked safely.

“I am extremely proud of the employees here for maintaining no lost time on the job for two consecutive years,” Nottingham said. “This is a direct result of the unwavering commitment our employees have made.”

Nottingham also reminded members that the board recently voted to return $2.5 million in capital credits to the membership. The cooperative typically returns capital credits to its members in August, but the board elected to expedite refunds to June, to help members dealing with the state of emergency.

The cooperative has retired $29 million in capital credits to the membership since 1981.

A&N Electric Cooperative CEO Butch Williamson highlighted initiatives, which will boost value-added services offered by the cooperative.

The cooperative recently established a GenerLink transfer switch pilot program, which gives participating co-op members a safe and convenient option for connecting a portable generator to their home.

Williamson also addressed the cooperative’s advanced metering infrastructure system. System deployment was completed earlier in the year. The AMI system will allow co-op members access to daily usage through the cooperative’s SmartHub app.

“This is empowering you (the member) to make better and quicker decisions based on your situation,” Williamson said.

Williamson was happy to announce that A&N Electric Cooperative along with its contractor Asplundh was awarded the certification of Tree Line USA through the Arbor Day Foundation. The program recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

“We are very proud to have achieved this designation,” Williamson said.

In 2019, cooperative employees formed a non-profit organization, Lighting the Way, to help with local community needs. Nottingham applauded the work the organization has done so far with over 100 volunteer hours logged and over $1,500 raised by the organization and donated to local causes in its first year.

Nottingham also reported on some of the work that Members Helping Members has been doing in the local community. This year the community non-profit distributed over $52,000 to assist members in paying their electric service bill. That funding helped 275 local families.

Williamson added that Members Helping Members has been a critical lifeline for many during the pandemic and urged co-op members to consider contributing through small monthly donations.

The full audio of the annual meeting can be heard below:

