A disturbance in the Caribbean has achieved tropical storm status and is now tropical storm Fred.

The eventual path of the storm is uncertain at this moment with many forecasts calling for it to move into the Gulf of Mexico. While this path would make it unlikely that Fred will affect the Eastern Shore in a meaningful way, there have been instances in which hurricanes have crossed Florida, moved up the coast and have hit the Eastern Shore, hurricane Donna being one of those.

Fred will track through the northern Caribbean before eyeing the United States as early as this weekend. Floridians are being urged to remain vigilant as the AccuWeather Eye Path® will bring the system close to the Sunshine State with the potential for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and severe weather and dangerous seas.

We are entering the peak time of tropical development. Visit the A&N Electric/WESR Hurricane Guide and make plans as to what you will do if a hurricane threatens the Eastern Shore. Printed versions are available free at many local businesses.

If you live in an evacuation zone, you need to prepare by planning where you will go if asked to leave. Also, assemble some storm supplies including flashlights and a portable radio with extra batteries. Cell service may be working during a storm.

If you have a boat make sure you have a plan to either secure it or pull it out of the water. If you live in a low lying area, make sure you have a place to park your car on higher ground.

If you have pets, make sure you can take them with you or have a place for them to go and be safe during the storm.

While this storm is unlikely to be much of a threat to the Eastern Shore, others are likely to follow and making plans early will make it much easier if a storm threatens our area.

