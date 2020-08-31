Pictured: A Navy plane searches for the four members aboard an aircraft that crashed near Bloxom Monday afternoon.

An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron on board Naval Station Norfolk, crashed near Bloxom on Mason Road Monday afternoon. According to Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, Public Affairs Officer, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, the crash occurred at 3:50 PM. The two pilots and two crewmembers bailed out of the aircraft safely. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight. The plane crashed in the middle of a soybean field.

Upon impact the plane erupted in flames and was fully involved when first responders arrived.

Units from Bloxom, Parksley, and the Accomack Department of Emergency Services responded to the crash scene. A command center was established on St. Thomas Road. Drones from the Department of Emergency Services were utilized to help locate the final crew member.

Initial reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured in the mishap.

Multiple agencies assisted in locating the Naval personnel.

The cause of the mishap is under investigation.

The crew remained on scene pending the arrival of Naval investigators. The scene was cleared at approximately 5:25 with units returning to service.

Two of the survivors from Monday’s crash



.

.