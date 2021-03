URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Wakefield VA

709 PM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND ACCOMACK

COUNTY VIRGINIA…

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity,

which is in effect from late Sunday morning through Sunday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…The lower Maryland eastern shore and Accomack

County Virginia.