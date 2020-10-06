Nandua Middle School’s Title I “Technology Trouble?” Night. This event was formerly known as Back to School Night! It will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is for any student struggling with virtual learning and using technology at home.

After parking in our bus lot, please head to our welcome desk (outside). There will be help stations, at least 6 feet apart. This will give parents and students the opportunity to bring their Chromebook and “meet” with an in-person teacher. This in-person instructor will show the family how to navigate through a virtual classroom, including basic help on checking your email or assignments in Canvas. Zoom help will also be available.

The “One School Reads One Book” at home and school reading program will also be launched. Come out and pick up your free copy of the book “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds!

