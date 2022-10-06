By Linda Cicoira

Indictments for drug offenses, theft, and sex crimes were brought against several local residents Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury

Forty-one-year-old Quenga Bierster Davis, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on count of stealing property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to Willie Press of Keller and obtaining money by false pretense from Miguel Merino of Parksley. The crimes occurred Dec. 10, 2021.

Thirty-six-year-old James Edward Harmonson, of Lankford Highway in Parksley, was indicted on four counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender. The crimes occurred Aug. 13, 2021, Feb. 16, 2022, and May 9 and 16, 2022.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher James Barcroft, of Seaside Road in Cheriton, was indicted on a May 26 count of possession of fentanyl and felony eluding.

Forty-two-year-old April Lee Kelly, of Big Road in Bloxom, was indicted on counts of forging a check, uttering a forged check, and obtaining $1,000 or more by false pretense. The crimes occurred Nov. 2.