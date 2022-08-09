The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.

At the meeting, the DWR will present maps and provide details regarding the properties being acquired. Citizens will have the opportunity to sign up and provide comments at the meeting and to ask questions during the meeting. Interested parties may also submit questions or comments in advance of the meeting via our online portal at www.dwr.virginia.gov/eastern-shore.

The meeting location is the Great Hall in the Workforce Development Center at the Eastern Shore Community College , 29316 Charles M. Lankford Jr. Memorial Hwy, Melfa, VA 23410.

.