The Eastern Shore of Virginia Master Naturalists are re- scheduling the customary Basic Training Classes for Spring 2021. Classes will be held at the Historic Onancock School on Thursdays from April 1st through June 3d, 2021 at 9 AM to 3 PM. Some class sessions may be presented online via the Zoom app.

If you are interested in learning more about the ecology, botany, geology, and animals of the Eastern Shore and in joining a group of volunteers actively benefitting the area’s natural resources, visit www.masternaturalistesva.com for more information and fill in an Enrollment Application. If you have any questions, please call Mimi Stitt at 757-678-7879.

