According to Onley Mayor Matt Hart, a major retail business is coming to Four Corner Plaza this fall.

Marshall’s, an American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies, has applied for signage permission for a new location at Four Corner Plaza, in the former Peebles Department Store on the south end of the shopping complex.

Marshalls has over 1,000 American stores, including larger stores named Marshalls Mega Store, covering 42 states and Puerto Rico, and 61 stores in Canada. Marshalls first expanded into Canada in March 2011.

Mayor Hart said he believed the tentative open date for the store is October 1, 2022.

.