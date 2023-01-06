By Linda Cicoira

A young Melfa man, charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm, was granted a $2,500 bond Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

Quasim Taekwan Wise, of Airport Drive, is accused of attempting to maliciously wound Devron Wallop, on May 26, 2021, and use of a firearm that day.

Wise told authorities that he does not know the alleged victim and has never visited the Beacon Road address where the incident occurred.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said bullet casings found at the scene matched a gun found at the home Wise shares with his grandmother. The defendant’s mother said he is needed there to help care for his grandmother, who is ill.

Wise was given a curfew. He will be supervised by pretrial services and was ordered to stay away from the crime scene and to have no contact with the victim.