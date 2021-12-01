At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 1, A&N Electric Cooperative (A&N) experienced a transmission issue in the Oak Hall area of the Eastern Shore, which caused a power outage for more than 22,000 of its co-op members. Areas affected included the Oak Hall area to the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula.

A&N’s Cooperative personnel was in immediate contact with our transmission partner Delmarva Power and worked closely with them to identify and resolve the issue.

Power was restored to all members affected by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Our employees hustled and helped identify the issue rapidly, which lead to a quicker restoration than we originally anticipated,” said Joe Cataldo, Vice President of Operations and Construction. “We also appreciate Delmarva Power’s commitment to helping us resolve this outage for our members.”

A&N is the distribution electric cooperative that services the entire Eastern Shore of Virginia peninsula, Tangier Island and Smith Island, MD.

“Outages are not acceptable in any fashion.” said Butch Williamson, the cooperative’s President, and CEO. “A&N will continue to work with its transmission partner to review today’s event and will make necessary improvements to minimize these types of impacts to our members.”

A&N serves over 36,000 connections and operates over 2,400 miles of distribution power line. The cooperative services a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial accounts with a large member base of homes, some commercial developments, and agricultural enterprises.

