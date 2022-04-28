|Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), announced an in-person town hall on Wednesday, May 4. Dr. Jim Shaeffer, President of Eastern Shore Community College, will be the moderator.
Robert Bridgham, executive director of Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority, will join Rep. Luria to provide an update on services on the shore and the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant.
Rep. Luria will provide an update on her recent work and priorities in Congress. She will also listen to thoughts, priorities, and answer questions from constituents.
The town hall will be open to credentialed media. Media are encouraged to arrive before 5:45 P.M. for interview opportunities. To confirm media attendance, please RSVP.
IMPORTANT: Attendees MUST register for a free e-ticket HERE to join the town hall.
Details of Rep. Luria’s town hall are below:
Moderator: Dr. Jim Shaeffer, President of Eastern Shore Community College
|Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the committee’s Vice Chair, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Homeland
