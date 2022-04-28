Robert Bridgham, executive director of Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority, will join Rep. Luria to provide an update on services on the shore and the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant.

Rep. Luria will provide an update on her recent work and priorities in Congress. She will also listen to thoughts, priorities, and answer questions from constituents.

The town hall will be open to credentialed media. Media are encouraged to arrive before 5:45 P.M. for interview opportunities. To confirm media attendance, please RSVP.

IMPORTANT: Attendees MUST register for a free e-ticket HERE to join the town hall.

Details of Rep. Luria’s town hall are below:

Moderator: Dr. Jim Shaeffer, President of Eastern Shore Community College

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM – 7:45 PM EST

Location: Melfa, VA

Ticket Registration: Attendees can register HERE.

Media: RSVP here