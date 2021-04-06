Easter weekend on Chincoteague Island has historically included attending the Easter Decoy & Art Festival sponsored by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. Visiting with favorite carvers and artists became a tradition for many over the past 40 years. However, due to continued restrictions and safety concerns associated with COVID-19, the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has created an alternative this year. The virtual Decoy, Art & Getaway Auction, hosted by Zeb B. Barfield, Inc., runs April 4-17.

“We encourage you to help the chamber raise much needed operating funds as well as support the exhibitors who would normally be at our live show and our local merchants, restaurants, and lodging partners who will be donating gift certificates and packages,” said Evelyn Shotwell, Executive Director of the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce.

The virtual auction began at ZebsAuctions.com on Easter Sunday. There will be a firsthand item preview at the Chincoteague Center on Friday, April 16, 4pm to 7pm, and Saturday, April 17, 9am to noon. The auction will begin ending at 5pm on April 17. Items purchased may be picked up at Chincoteague Center on Sunday April 18 from Noon to 3pm. Shipping can be arranged for an added cost. The Chincoteague Center is located at 6155 Community Drive, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336.

Items include decoys; original oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings; painted furniture; shell art; Misty movie memorabilia; old Easter Decoy Festival posters; decorated wooden Easter Eggs; copper art and so much more. New items are arriving daily.

Learn more at the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Facebook event page. Plan your spring weekend getaway to the island on April 16-18 to preview auction items and hopefully take home some unique treasures. Enjoy all the outdoor activities Chincoteague and Assateague Islands then bid in the privacy of your hotel room, campground, cottage or bed and breakfast while relaxing with a glass of wine watching the sunset. Bid high and bid often to help the local artisan and business communities and the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce.

