Congresswoman Jen Kiggans will make her first visit to the Eastern Shore since assuming office in January.

Kiggans will speak at the biannual Eggs and Issues Breakfast sponsored by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce at the Island House in Wachapreague. The Breakfast will feature updates by Congresswoman Kiggans, Senator Lynwood Lewis, Delegate Rob. Bloxom, Accomack County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Crockett and Northampton Board of Supervisors Chairman John Coker.

Kiggans will then host an open house at her new office at the Onley Town Center at 10:30 AM before spending the rest of her day on Chincoteague Island.