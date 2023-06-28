(Accomac,Va.)—The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) welcomes Jon Richardson as the

new health director for the Eastern Shore Health District.

Jon brings 18 years of public health experience with 15 of those in public health leadership. He

is a graduate of Salisbury University and began his public health career with the Carroll County

Health Department in Westminster, Maryland. Jon joined the Eastern Shore Health District in

2012 as the Environmental Health Manager and has served in various leadership roles since. In

his most recent role as Chief Operations Officer, Jon has focused on building relationships in the

community and strong customer service.

“I am confident that Jon and his team can continue to make progress on the many issues on the

Shore that impact the health and well-being of its residents and tourists. ” stated Public Health

and Preparedness Deputy Commissioner Bob Hicks.

Jon was the VDH nominee for the Governor’s Courageous Leader Award in 2021 and was

named a VDH Agency Star in 2022.