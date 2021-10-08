The Parksley Town Park was the subject of a community service project featuring the Navy from SCSC Wallops Island on Friday, October 1.

Adam Parker, a town resident and FCA1 with the Navy at Wallops, along with a dozen volunteers donated their time to update the Parksley Town Park equipment.

The volunteers spent four or five hours volunteering their time to paint and repair.

“I’m overjoyed with the cooperation we have fostered with the U.S. Navy,” said Mayor Frank Russell. “We had a large group of men and women who volunteered their time for a day to revitalize our park and we look forward to our future projects together. Thank you to all who made this effort a success.”

Volunteers are planning to return in a couple weeks to continue working on the equipment.