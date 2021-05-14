The Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center Board of Directors thanks the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation for its $35,000 grant as well as all of the other community members who have donated to the ongoing maintenance of this historic building.

This venue serves as a community center for civic groups, lectures, concerts, art exhibits, poetry readings and weddings. Its lawn encompasses a Columbarium and grave markers of historical final resting places. Its Tiffany style stained-glass windows have been fully restored and the acoustics of the hall are acclaimed by musicians.

These funds will enable Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center to receive a face-lift this spring and summer and ensure that the building can continue to be used as a community center for many years. This gracious sanctuary on Market Street in Onancock has watched over the primary access to the Onancock Wharf for 167 years. The Greek revival exterior will receive a new coat of paint and damaged wood will be carefully and authentically replaced to prepare it for its next decade of service to the Onancock and Eastern Shore community.

.