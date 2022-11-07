By Linda Cicoira

A 35-year-old Bloxom man could face up to six years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine for taking Accomack officers on a high-speed chase that lasted about 11 minutes and included five police cruisers.

Phillip Curtis Matthews pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court to felony eluding and DUI in connection with an incident that occurred around Temperanceville last April. According to testimony, Matthews was outside a convenience store slumped over in his car, with the vehicle running, music blaring, and vomit on his shirt when an officer arrived on the scene.

Once the defendant realized the officer was there, he drove away, crossing Lankford Highway and going down Saxis Road. The defendant circled around and crossed the highway again, pulling back to the Corner Mart, then drove 95 mph to Neal Parker Road. Eventually, he was apprehended and taken to the hospital where a blood test was taken for alcohol levels. Results showed him at twice the legal limit.

Sentencing was set for February. Matthews is free on bond.