The heat index on the Eastern Shore is predicted to hit 101 today.

While this heat is normal and expected this time of year, it is important to take precautions to prevent yourself and loved ones from any heat related illness or injury.

Hydrate. Whether you feel thirsty or not, drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated, especially when you’re working or exercising outside.

Educate yourself. Keep up with the latest temperature and heat index forecasts and current readings (take actions to stay cool and safe when the temperatures hits 85 degrees or the heat index hits 90 degrees). Know the warning signs of a heat illness, and how you can stay cool.

Act quickly when a heat illness is suspected. Seek medical attention immediately for any of these warning signs: cramping, rapid pulse, heavy sweating, hot red skin, dizziness, confusion, nausea, vomiting.

Take it easy. Anyone working or exercising outdoors should avoid overexertion, especially between the hours of 11 am and 6 pm. Take hourly breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.

A&N Electric Cooperative has one more Beat the Peak Alert issued for this afternoon from 4-6 PM.

Showers and storms are predicted to begin affecting the Eastern Shore beginning Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday which will bring cooler temps for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

