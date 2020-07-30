(Accomac, Va.) The Accomack County Health Department has lifted a swimming advisory for the Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom, Virginia. Beach water samples collected on July 29, 2020 by the Virginia Department of Health showed that bacteria levels in the water met the State Water Quality Standards.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters. “The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them frequently to confirm this,” said Environmental Health Manager, Jon Richardson. “On the occasions when waters do fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.” Environmental health officials sample Guard Shore Beach on a weekly basis during the swimming season from late May to early September.