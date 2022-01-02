This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast Maryland, central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Rain will mix with or change over to snow Monday before tapering off from west to east late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Drivers should exercise caution. Any standing water on roadways will turn into black ice Monday night as temperatures drop into the teens and lower 20s.