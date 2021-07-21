(NASSAWADOX, VIRGINIA) July 20, 2021 – It is summer and it is time to garden! Northampton Free Library has partnered with Virginia Cooperative Extension to provide “Garden to Go” kits during the summer. The library is encouraging healthy eating by providing families the basics for growing vegetables at home. These kits provide a growing container, soil, and seeds. All that is needed for these kits is regular watering, a sunny spot, and some love and care. With faithful care, families should have a delicious fruit or vegetable to snack on. Participants are encouraged to post photos of their growing Garden to Go kits on the Northampton Free Library Facebook page. Garden To Go counts as a Summer Reading Beanstack activity, too! Details are available under the Youth Services tab at espl.org.

This program is free and open to the children ages 3 to 18. If your child would like a kit, please visit Northampton Free Library to pick one up. One kit per child is available while supplies last. Participants do NOT need a library card to receive a kit. If you have any questions please call 757-414-0010 or email youthservices@espl.org.

