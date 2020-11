The Friends of Parksley served more than 200 meals giving away free dinners on Thanksgiving.

The meals were served in a socially distanced manner, with folks in line six feet apart and only two were allowed inside to get the to go meals at a time.

The remaining food was boxed up and taken to the residents at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Parksley Mayor Frank Russell and Connie Taylor



Mayor and First Lady Russell





Parksley Town Councilman Ricky Taylor

Aaron Johnson

Jeff Stauffer



Delegate Rob Bloxom smoking turkeys

