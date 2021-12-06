Below you’ll find a photo gallery of the 2021 Chincoteague Christmas Parade, courtesy of WESR’s Kelley Gaskill.

COMMERCIAL

1st Place – Lowes of Pocomoke

2nd Place – Neversink Bay Meadows Farm

NON-COMMERCIAL

1st Place – Museum of Chincoteague Island

2nd Place – Union Baptist Church

JUNIOR MARCHING UNIT

1st Place – All About Dance Academy

2nd Place – Chincoteague Island Boy Scout Troop 323

MARCHING BANDS

1st Place – Northern Virginia Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band

2nd Place – Northampton Marching Band

DECORATED BOAT

1st Place – Seaside Vacations

2nd Place – USCG Aids to Navigation

EQUESTRIAN

1st Place – Chincoteague Pony Drill Team

2nd Place – Maureen Freeman

MISCELLANEOUS

1st Place – Lil Mane Street Farm

2nd Place – Classic Cruisers

JUDGE’S AWARD – BEST IN SHOW

(Best represented “A Season of Thankfulness” theme)

Chincoteague Island Boy Scout Troop 323

FIRE COMPANY AWARDS:

MOST FIREFIGHTERS IN LINE

1st Place – Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company

2nd Place – New Church Fire & Rescue

MOST EQUIPMENT

Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue

OLDEST EQUIPMENT (MOTORIZED)

Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department

OLDEST EQUIPMENT (NON-MOTORIZED)

Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue

LONGEST DISTANCE TRAVELLED

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company

BEST COMPANY OVERALL

New Church Fire & Rescue