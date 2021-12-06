Below you’ll find a photo gallery of the 2021 Chincoteague Christmas Parade, courtesy of WESR’s Kelley Gaskill.
COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Lowes of Pocomoke
2nd Place – Neversink Bay Meadows Farm
NON-COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Museum of Chincoteague Island
2nd Place – Union Baptist Church
JUNIOR MARCHING UNIT
1st Place – All About Dance Academy
2nd Place – Chincoteague Island Boy Scout Troop 323
MARCHING BANDS
1st Place – Northern Virginia Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band
2nd Place – Northampton Marching Band
DECORATED BOAT
1st Place – Seaside Vacations
2nd Place – USCG Aids to Navigation
EQUESTRIAN
1st Place – Chincoteague Pony Drill Team
2nd Place – Maureen Freeman
MISCELLANEOUS
1st Place – Lil Mane Street Farm
2nd Place – Classic Cruisers
JUDGE’S AWARD – BEST IN SHOW
(Best represented “A Season of Thankfulness” theme)
Chincoteague Island Boy Scout Troop 323
FIRE COMPANY AWARDS:
MOST FIREFIGHTERS IN LINE
1st Place – Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company
2nd Place – New Church Fire & Rescue
MOST EQUIPMENT
Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue
OLDEST EQUIPMENT (MOTORIZED)
Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department
OLDEST EQUIPMENT (NON-MOTORIZED)
Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue
LONGEST DISTANCE TRAVELLED
Powellville Volunteer Fire Company
BEST COMPANY OVERALL
New Church Fire & Rescue