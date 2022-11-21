By Linda Cicoira

A former Onancock man pleaded guilty to sex crimes Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that could keep him incarcerated for six years.

Fifty-four-year-old Richard Victor Arvidson, admitted to felony object sexual penetration and two misdemeanors — creating an unlawful picture of another and assault. The pleas were part of an agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox, who will not prosecute a count of sodomy that was filed against Arvidson.

The agreement also called for a sentence of 20 years with all but four years suspended for the felony and 12 months for each of the misdemeanors.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III set sentencing for April. He will not decide how to proceed until a psychosexual evaluation is made. Arvidson was remanded to jail.

.