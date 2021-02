At approximately 12:55pm Monday afternoon a residential structure fire was reported at 26439 Savageville Rd. Units from Onancock, Melfa, Tasley, Parksley and Wachapreague responded. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure. The home was occupied at the time but no injuries were reported. It took 2 hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

Photo courtesy Parksley VFD facebook page