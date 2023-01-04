The Food Bank of the Eastern Shore received a Community Project Funding Grant of $447,600 at a ceremony on Monday. The money will be used to purchase and operate a mobile food van to deliver food to people who are unable to get to the warehouse in Tasley. The check was presented by Representative Elaine Luria .

According to the Food Bank, 22.5% of the kids in Accomack County are food insecure which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

When asked why a service such as this is needed, Food Bank Director Colleen Brennan had this to say:

Brennan went on to say that while there are many active clients and several programs including the back pack program and the senior citizens program, this will target a different market.

Brennan said that the first phase will be to hire and train someone and start the program with existing units. She said it could be a couple of years until new vehicle will be available.

She also said that establishing partnerships in the community will be the key to making the new food distribution plan successful noting the services provided by churches and other groups that help make the current pantries successful.