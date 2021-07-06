Fredrick Barnes

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on July 3, 2021 at approximately 8:53 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two individuals shot at a residence in the 20000 block of Deep Creek Road.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male and female. The victims, Dean Reid, 53, of Parksley, Virginia and Brenda Barnes, 75, of Exmore, Virginia were pronounced deceased on the scene. The decedents are being transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Fredrick Barnes, 34, of Exmore, Virginia for two counts of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Barnes is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onancock Police Department, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

