Library volunteers Carol Callander(l) and Kitty Hall(r) staffed a public outreach table at several community events to learn what residents want from their library system. Comments were incorporated in the library’s strategic plan.

The Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) Board of Trustees is looking for public comment on its comprehensive five-year strategic plan for the library system. For the past year, library staff and Trustees have been working to develop a new mission and vision for the library system and the Heritage Center. They then developed goals to meet the vision. The 2022-2027 plan is based on numerous outreach events, public meetings, staff training, library trends, and general community discussions. To view the 112 page plan, which is divided into sections, go to the Library’s website, espl.org, and click on the purple banner. A print copy is available for view at one of the four ESPL libraries.

To submit a public comment, address it to Cara Burton, Library System Director, ESPL, PO Box 25, Parksley, VA 23421 or drop it off at any of the four libraries in a marked envelope. Comments must be received by May 27, 2022 to be considered by the Library’s Planning Committee. Comments must include an address and phone number to be included as an official comment and in order to obtain further clarification, if needed. Valid submissions will be entered into a drawing for $50 of WESR Shopping Show gift certificates in appreciation for the time taken to review and provide feedback on the library’s future.

Strategic planning is an ongoing process at Eastern Shore Public Library. Community and library trends are continuously monitored. The Eastern Shore Public Library System is required by the Library of Virginia to submit a Strategic Plan every five years as a requirement for receiving State Aid. As part of the planning process, a Trustee planning retreat was facilitated by Nan Carmack, Director of the Library of Virginia Development and Networking Division on May 13, 2021 at the ESVA Chamber of Commerce. Staff and library Foundation members were represented.

This 2022-2027 Plan has a new, important element: the Eastern Shore of Virginia (ESVA) Heritage Center. The new plan also includes operations within the new ESVA Regional Library and Heritage Center facility. While the plan encompasses the whole system of four libraries in Cape Charles, Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Parksley, it does focus on the new Heritage Center and new headquarters facility.

To submit comment by email or request to have a pdf of the full document emailed, contact Cara Burton at cburton@espl.org.

.