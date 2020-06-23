The Eastern Shore Community Services Board, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Northampton County Cooperative Extension have partnered to present a program for parents, grandparents, guardians and care providers of the Eastern Shore, “ACE Interface and Healthy Nutrition Workshop”. The workshop will be presented on June 25, 2020 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the ESCSB Office of Prevention Services in Belle Haven. The program will be held in the parking lot to attendees in their vehicles. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a profound effect on children and adults over the course of their lifetime. The program will explain what the ten most prevalent ACEs are and how they affect brain development and people’s reaction to stress. The healing process has several different components including good nutrition. The Cooperative Extension’s portion of the program will address the importance of good nutrition for the whole family. They will provide tips and recipes. The Foodbank will provide fresh produce to those who are attending. This will be done at the end of the program by placing the produce package in the trunk/hatch of the participant’s vehicle. To find out more about the workshop and to register, please visit www.escsb.org/events or call Prevention at 757-442-5388, ext. 505.

