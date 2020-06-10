A finalist last year for the open position of Eastern Shore Community College president is now the newest member of the college’s advisory board.

Dr. David E. Bowles, the retired director of the NASA Langley Research Center, was unanimously appointed to the college advisory board by the Northampton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening. He was nominated by Supervisor Betsy Mapp.

He replaces Dr. Paul Bibbins, one of the advisory board’s co-chairmen.

Bowles was one of four finalists in 2019 for the position later accepted by Dr. James M. Shaeffer Jr. Late last year Bowles bought a home near Belle Haven.

Bowles holds bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees from Virginia Tech. He’s a lifelong resident of Virginia.

During Bowles’ interview process last year, he met with community college staff and the community, and toured the college’s facilities. Now he will serve on the body that interviewed him for the president’s position.

