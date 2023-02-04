The Eastern Shore Community College hosted the Eastern Shore Climate Equity Workshop at the Workforce Development Center Monday, affording interested local citizens the opportunity to learn more about existing and future environmental concerns and to be involved in plotting a course towards finding solutions. Learn more about the project at https://eri.virginia.edu/coastal-futures-hub

Those in attendance were invited through various means to participate in the workshop and communicate with the members Climate Equity Workshop offering comments. Interactive stations allowing people to learn about current and future climate changes on the Shore were included. Cora A. Johnston Baird, told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors at their January meeting that the project funded by the National Science Foundation and orchestrated by community members along with scientists from UVA , William and Mary and ODU.

One of the purposes of the workshop is to study how to distribute climate protection resources among all facets of society fairly.

The goal is to produce a Climate Equity Atlas which will help diverse community stakeholders make equitable climate adaption decisions.