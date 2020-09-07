All Eastern Shore metrics were unmoved in the Virginia Department of Health’s Labor Day report. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 51 tests in Monday’s report.

Virginia reported 602 additional COVID-19 test positives, with 31 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current statewide COVID-10 hospitalizations fell sharply, down 48 to 767 total.

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 11,971 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 5%.

.