The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, both in Accomack County. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 49 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

Virginia reported 682 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning with 296 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 15 to 925 statewide.

11 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,790 tests for a test positive rate of 6.3%.

.