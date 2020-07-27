The Eastern Shore reported six additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with four reported in Northampton County and two in Accomack County. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 31 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 19%.

Virginia added 1,478 additional test positives Monday morning and 25 additional probable cases.

54 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 40 additional current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Virginia reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,944 tests for a test positive rate of 13.5%.

.