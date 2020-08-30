The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported no change in its COVID-19 metrics on Sunday morning. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 126 tests in Sunday’s numbers.

Virginia reported 891 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning and 27 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell by 14 to 777.

Virginia reported one additional death in Sunday’s report and no new probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,707 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 7%.

