The Eastern Shore of Virginia added five new COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Four of the test positives were in Accomack County and one in Northampton. All other metrics remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 110 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 4.5%.

In yet another 20,000 test day, Virginia added 861 new COVID-19 test positives with 61 additional probable cases.

40 additional confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported with one fewer probable hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by three.

Virginia added 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths with one additional probable COVID-19 death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,138 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a positive test rate of 4.2%.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will provide a COVID-19 update in Virginia this afternoon at 2:00 PM.

