The Eastern Shore reported 23 additional COVID-19 test positives in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with 16 additional in Accomack County and seven additional in Northampton County. All other COVID metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 234 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 9.8%.

Virginia reported 2,869 additional COVID test positives with 1,011 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by four to 1,490 statewide.

Three additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 55,853 tests for a test positive rate of 5.1%.

