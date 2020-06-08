When will travel go back to normal? This is a question we’ve all been asking lately. While there are some predictions on the return of travel as we know it, it will probably never go back to what it was before the COVID-19 crisis.

My team at FishingBooker has done a study that proves that the vast majority of people will still be traveling this year, but with one major difference. Over 55% out of the 353 people questioned answered that they plan on traveling closer to their homes. With that in mind, we decided to create a list of the best fishing destinations in Virginia where people can unwind and spend some time outdoors. Eastern Shore has made the list!

Why did Eastern Shore make the list?

Virginia’s Eastern Shore is a unique fishing spot. You can launch your fishing trip on both sides of this peninsula, either towards the Atlantic Ocean or the Chesapeake Bay. However, there’s something really special about the Eastern Shore. In one day, you can launch a trip on both sides, and bring home fish both from the Bay and the Ocean. Yes, in just one day! The summer is also a great time to target one of the most popular inshore fish – Tarpon, or as anglers like to call it, The Silver King.

Here’s a full list of places that made the list:

Virginia Beach

Eastern Shore

Lake Anna

Smith Mountain Lake

Mossy Creek

.