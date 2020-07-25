The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack and Northampton County were each attributed one additional case. All other metrics remained unchanged.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 200 tests in Saturday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 1%.

In yet another 20,000 test day, double Governor Northam’s daily target, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,227 additional test positives Saturday morning, and 18 additional probable cases.

52 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported with three additional probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 18.

Virginia reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, with probable deaths unchanged.

Virginia processed 20,126 tests Saturday, breaking the 1,000,000 test mark, for a test positive rate of 6%.

