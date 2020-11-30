The Eastern Shore reported one additional COVID-19 test positive Monday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health’s report. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 31 tests for a test positive rate of 3.2%.

Virginia reported 1,471 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives with 422 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 41 statewide to 1,331.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,984 tests for a test positive rate of 8.6%.

.