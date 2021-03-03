The Eastern Shore reported additions in all COVID-19 metrics Wednesday morning. Accomack reported three additional COVID-19 test positives and three additional COVID-19 hospitalizations. Northampton County reported one additional test positive and one additional death. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 65 tests for a test positive rate of 6.1%.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,338 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,142 have been given both. In Northampton, 3,168 individuals have been given dose one and 1,698 have received both.

Virginia reported 884 COVID-19 test positives with 665 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six to 1,134 statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health is still processing death certificates from the holiday season, and the state reported 319 additional deaths on Wednesday with 64 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,298 tests for a test positive rate of 4.8%.

