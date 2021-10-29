Saturday is the last day of early voting in both counties. Registrar offices in both Accomac and Eastville will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The next opportunity to cast a ballot will be election day, Tuesday November 2. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day.

The advance voting totals in both counties are below last year’s presidential race. Accomack County Registrar Angel Shrieves said that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday 3,236 advance votes had been cast and 469 absentee ballots have been received for a total of 3,705. That total is approximately 60% of the advance voters in 2020.

Northampton County Registrar Terry Flynn told ShoreDailyNews.com that so far 1,416 early voters have cast their ballots along with 404 absentee ballots received so far. 1,820 total early votes cast.

WESR will be on the air election night to report the election results.

