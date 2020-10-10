American flags flying in the wind can be a breathtaking sight. Be part of our tribute to the heroes in our lives, past and present. This is your chance to honor your personal hero and celebrate those who have inspired you. Heroes can be anyone you know or have known. Heroes include, but are not limited to military, first-responders, or other personal heroes, friends, family members, health professionals, clergy, or anyone who has been a hero in your life. Each flag on display at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA will be identified with your name and the name of your hero. Flags will be on display starting November 7.

Flags for Heroes is organized and presented by the Eastern Shore Literacy Council, a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Flag sponsorships provide funding that allows the Literacy Council to continue to provide free tutoring to adults over the age of 18 who want to improve reading skills through two programs, Adult Basic Education (ABE) and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

Three flag sizes are available and sponsorship forms can be found on the Eastern Shore Literacy Council’s website www.shoreliteracy.org and at many local businesses. Pick up a form at the Book Bin, Corner Bakery, Jaxon’s and Jaxon’s, Island Creamery, Rayfield’s Pharmacies, Exmore Emporium, Main Street Station, HW Drummond, Kate’s Cupboard, Lecato Interiors, Northampton Lumber, ACE Hardware, Moonrise Jewelry, OBS Eastville, Cape Charles Brewery, Machipongo Trading Co., Lloyd’s Shore Pharmacy and Shockley Farms.

Honor a hero in your life. Reserve your flag today. Deadline is October 20.

