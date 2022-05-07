Pictured: Senior Area Forester Robbie Lewis (second from right) presents A&N Electric Cooperative Board Chairman Addison Nottingham with the cooperative’s 2022 Tree Line USA plaque pin. Pictured with them are (from left) Ian Lewis and cooperative board members Penney Holland, E. Garrison Drummond and Ted Shockley.

A&N Electric Cooperative hosted its annual Arbor Day seedling giveaway in conjunction with a member appreciation day event recently.

It was the first time the event has been held at the cooperative’s Tasley headquarters.

The free seedling giveaway is a small portion of the cooperative’s right-of-way program which has achieved a Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for three consecutive years.

The Virginia Department of Forestry’s Robbie Lewis presented members of the cooperative’s board of directors with the 2022 Tree Line USA plaque pin during the event.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

The dual event featured tree planting demonstrations performed by Asplundh, the Beekeepers Guild of the Eastern Shore, a lineworker safety demonstration performed by the cooperative’s lineworkers and a giveaway of free bare-root seedlings and shrubs.

