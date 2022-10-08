The Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair will be held today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the former Northampton Middle School in Machipongo. There will be an antique tractor parade at 10:15 am, at 10:30 the baking competition judging with top prize a Kathy Kellam basket, at 11 am wader relay races, at 11:15 skillet throwing competition for men and the women’s heat at 11:45, at 12:15 there will be an oyster shucking contest, Keg rolling at 12:45 p.m. All day there will be a tractor pull, kids pedal tractor competitions and kids archery competition, educational booths and craft vendors.. plus hay rides, live music by No Spare Time, hay rides, kids pumpkin painting , face painting, balloon animals and more… The Cape Charles Lions club and Mt. Nebo Meats will provide food.

The Dos Santos Tag Sale: The Dos Santos Thrift Store will be having a tag sale of fine furniture, art and similar larger household items, this Saturday 10/8/22 at the Dos Santos Thrift Store located at 25377 B Lankford Highway, Heritage Corner from 10am to 4pm. All furniture will be in parking area and available to purchase. This sale is to benefit directly, St. George’s Episcopal Church and Dos Santos Food Pantry.

You’re invited to the Grand Opening of the newly renovated Eastern Shore Railway Museum. Located at 18468 Dunne Avenue in Parksley, the event will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 4 – 7 PM. Come view the renovations, new items on display, new railroad displays and engines! The event will coincide with the grand opening of the new Jerry Burkhead War Memorial Museum. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The 2022 Swine & Wine dinner and dance benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia – Eastern Shore Club, tickets are still available for the gala event on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Swine & Wine will again be staged at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center outside of Accomac.

The Onancock Baptist Church is sponsoring an Outdoor Movie Night. This event will be held on College Ave behind the Historic Onancock School. The event will take place at 7pm on Oct 8th. The movie and popcorn are provided free of charge but people are asked to bring a blanket to sit on and their own soft drink. On the screen will be the family friendly movie “Facing The Giants”.

New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 32347 Chincoteague Road New Church VA 23415 will be celebrating Homecoming & 5th Church Anniversary on October 9, 2022 at 10 AM. Rev. Dr. Cecilia Brooks, Superintendent for the Coastal Virginia District will deliver the message. Lunch will be served. All are welcome. For more information, call 757 824 0750.

Hungars Episcopal Church will host St. Francis of Assisi’s Blessing of the Animals Sunday October 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the church at 10107 Bayside Road in Machipongo. The event will be held outdoors weather permitting.

The New Allen Memorial AME Church, Franktown Lay Organization will host Laity Sunday at 11:00 AM Sunday, October 9, 2022. The speaker will be Sister Evelyn Diane Johnson. There will be uplifting presentations. Join us In-Person, or via Zoom, Facebook Live, or Dial-In. Use these to connect: 1-929-205-6099 (phone), 3781281905 (ID), and 4427958 (Passcode). The address is 7044 Bayside Road, Franktown.

The Wren Masters will perform at Hungars Episcopal Church will be Sunday, October 9, at 4 p.m. Their program, “Baroque Brilliance,”

will feature music by Telemann, Marin Marais, Buxtehude and J. S. Bach. The ensemble includes current and former William and Mary

music faculty members skilled in the harpsichord, recorder, baroque violin, and viola da gamba. The concert is part of the Hungars Music Ministry Series and is free and open to the public. A meet-the-artists reception follows the performance. A free will offering will be accepted. Hungars

Episcopal Church is located at 10107 Bayside Road, Machipongo.

Fellowship Service at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Virginia will be Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Guest Preacher: Pastor Vincent West of Fresh Anointing Worship Center in Melfa, Va.

Smith Chapel’s Good Time Fishbowl Auction is Sunday night October 9. There will be a covered dish supper at 5:00 pm, auction at 6. Smith’s Chapel is at 35475 Upshur Neck Road, Quinby.