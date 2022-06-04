Andrews Chapel UMC Indoor Sale will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 15151 Cashville Road, Onancock, VA. Time 9:00 AM until noon. Items for sale are: clothing, furniture, tools, toys, homemade crafts and craft supplies, household item.

The Cheriton Vol. Fire Company will be holding an indoor/outdoor yard sale Saturday June 4 from 7 am until 3 pm at 21314 S. Bayside Rd. Cheriton. There will be food, drinks and snacks available all day.

Cheriton will be hosting Family Fun Day at the park on Saturday from 11 am until 3 pm. A $5 arm band will access the inflatable rides. There will be face painting, vendors , music, food and fun.

Eastern Shore of Virginia Anglers Club will be having a Kids fishing tournament on Sunday June 5th. Please bring your children ( ages 3-15) to the Morley’s Wharf pier on this coming Sunday. The first 50 Kids will be provided with a free fishing rod, bait and a free tee- shirt. Sign up starts at 12:00. We will fish from 1:00-2:30. A meal and awards ceremony will be held afterwards. Bring the kids out to learn the wonderful world of fishing. Any questions call – 757-710-4568.

Hymn Sing at Community Church of God 9079 Birdsnest rd Birdsnest, Va 23307

June 5, 2022 at 3pm. Special music by Randolph Widgeon, Sandy Carmine, Fred Harris Barbara Stiles, C.W.Savage, Donnie Campbell, Jack Pruitt and Ann Adams Covered dish will be served after the hymn sing.

There will be a Hymn Sing on Sunday, June 5 at 6 pm at First Baptist Church-New Church. Guests include: Wanda Tyler, Kirk Carmean, Brian & Monique Linton, Donna Brosecker and Gary & Pam Catlin. A special offering will be taken to help support the New Hampshire Mission Trip. Refreshments will be served following the hymn sing.

