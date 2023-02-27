By Linda Cicoira.

A 40-year Chincoteague man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to life plus 45 years in prison for five counts of sexual abuse, including sodomy, and cruelty that involved a boy younger than 13 years old.

In accordance with a plea-bargaining agreement, all but 11 years and 10 months of the terms were suspended. Upon release, Russell C. Robbins Jr., who was also listed as having an address in Princess Anne, Md., will be on probation and good behavior for the rest of his life.

“One of the worst cases that I’ve seen,” Retired Judge A. Joseph Canada, of the Virginia Beach Circuit said. “If there was not a plea agreement, I would send you to the maximum,” he told the defendant.

Robbins was ordered to have no contact with the victim and abide by mental health counseling in addition to the usual registration requirements for sex offenders. Judge Canada ended the proceeding by stating, “May God have mercy on your soul.”

Accomack Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said the agreement was made because after indicting Robbins, a significant problem arose in the prosecution of the case.

The crimes listed in the agreement occurred between 2016 and 2018. However, the boy wrote a lengthy letter about Robbins, which was read aloud to the court. In it, the youngster told of offenses that occurred for many more years. He wrote the defendant admitted to sending thousands of inappropriate photographs to children. Fox said the photos were not found in electronic equipment that was confiscated from Russell’s home.

Robbins declined to comment when the judge gave him an opportunity to make a statement.

The victim said, “thank you, your honor,” as Canada was leaving the courtroom.